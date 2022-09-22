Show You Care
Former Vice President Pence to be in Iowa Sept. 29

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C.(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Iowa later this month.

Pence is expected to be a featured guest at the 15th Annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner in Wilton on Sept. 29.

The dinner, hosted by State Representative Bobby Kaufman, will begin at 6 p.m. at Wilton Community Center, at 1215 Cypress Street.

Pence made multiple stops in Iowa last month to support conservative candidates and organizations ahead of the midterm elections.

