Fine for Fall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Absolutely beautiful weather conditions as fall begins this evening. Friday is the first full day of fall. Highs respond by staying in the 50s and 60s with morning lows in the 40s. The shower chance will be with us as well but appear to be on the light side. Our best chance is during the afternoon and evening. Look for a breezy and warmer Saturday with a windy and cooler day for Sunday. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.