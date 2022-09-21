Show You Care
Wolfe Eye Clinic warns patients about security breach

Wolfe Eye Clinic is warning patients about a security breach that may have involved personal information.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wolfe Eye Clinic is warning patients about a security breach that may have involved personal information.

It happened in December with the electronic medical records platform “My-Care Integrity.” It’s used by many companies across the country.

Wolfe said there is no evidence patient records were accessed, but investigators can’t rule out the possibility.

Information that may have been accessed may include names, social security numbers, and health insurance information.

This comes after Wolfe Eye Clinic was the victim of a targeted ransomware attack in June 2021.

That incident exposed information from about 500,000 people.

See more information about the breach here.

