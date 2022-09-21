Show You Care
Two-year-old child dies after choking in Muscatine

(Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A two-year-old died on Friday in Muscatine after police said something obstructed the child’s airway.

In a press release, police said first responders were called to the 1100 block of Orange Street just after 6 p.m. for a child that had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing.

Paramedics reportedly performed CPR on the child and took him to the hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead.

No other information has been released.

