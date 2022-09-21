Show You Care
Toledo man facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to kids in Traer

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TRAER, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of exposing himself to children in Tama County on Monday has been identified and is now facing charges.

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Jeremy Matney, of Toledo, was arrested and charged with three counts of Indecent Exposure.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said it happened at about 8 a.m. in Traer. Three girls from North Tama Community School reported to school staff that they saw the man in a vehicle exposing himself. Deputies said they later identified the man as Matney.

District leaders said the incident happened about four blocks from the school while children were walking to school.

Deputies credit the quick response and actions by North Tama Community School staff with being able to get a vehicle description and identification of the suspect in this case.

