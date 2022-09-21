Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Police: Man arrested after investigators find sex doll, thousands of child porn images and videos

Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a...
Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a "significant collection” of child porn while searching his home.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing several charges after authorities reportedly found a significant collection of child porn.

KOLD reports, 37-year-old Merlin Harrigan, was indicted on Sept. 14 by a Pinal County Grand Jury on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Sept. 18, authorities said Harrigan was arrested at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

The Casa Grande Police Department said it previously served a search warrant at Harrigan’s home, stemming from a theft investigation.

Once investigators entered the home, they found children’s clothing, sex toys and a child sex doll, according to authorities. The police department said it also seized guns, drugs and electronic devices from the home.

During a forensic analysis of Harrigan’s devices, police said they found approximately 151,500 images and videos portraying child sexual abuse.

Harrigan is being held on a $250,000 bond, with his next court hearing currently scheduled for Sept. 23.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured left to right: Jeff Euans, Jade Lynn Ann Nuerhring, and Anthony Alan Marrah
Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein
Nordstrom
Nordstrom facility cutting some of its workforce
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
Lightning illuminates a thunderstorm in the distance to the east of North Liberty on Sunday,...
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
Checkers Tavern with construction cone in foreground.
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction

Latest News

His Hands received over $1.8 million for campaign.
His Hands Free Clinic exceed campaign goal
His Hands received over $1.8 million for campaign.
His Hands Free Clinic exceed campaign goal
Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of...
Feds: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program
Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup
Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup