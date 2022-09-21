Show You Care
Officials warn of potential election fraud scheme in Mahaska County

The November election is quickly approaching(WNEM)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office are reported that several citizens have received phone calls originating out of New York regarding the upcoming November 8th election.

Officials say the caller begins to ask multiple questions about the election and the resident’s request for an absentee ballot. The caller informs the citizen that they can register their absentee ballot over the phone and that there is no need to return this ballot to the Auditor’s office.

The calls have been reported to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. Officials warn these calls may be part of an election fraud scheme.

All residents of Mahaska County are reminded that they are required to complete and return their absentee ballots to the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office for their votes to count.

Anyone receiving these types of solicitation calls is encouraged to contact the Mahaska County Auditor at 641-673-7148 or the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office at 641-673-0347.

