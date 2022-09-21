North Liberty Library to unveil permanent StoryWalk

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders said the North Liberty Library plans to unveil a permanent StoryWalk on September 28.

The new StoryWalk will be located at Liberty Centre Pond, at 820 West Cherry Street.

The library said it plans to celebrate the unveiling with a special Storytime. The event will start at 10:30 a.m.

Parents are invited to bring preschoolers to see the new StoryWalk and hear a reading of the first featured story. There will also be light refreshments provided.

The StoryWalk project promotes exercise and reading.

The city said the permanent StoryWalk was made possible by support from Veridian Credit Union and was installed by the North Liberty Parks Department.

