Nordstrom to layoff 231 people at Cedar Rapids distribution center

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nordstrom will lay off 231 people at its Cedar Rapids distribution center effective October 18.

Earlier this week, Nordstrom confirmed the job cuts were coming, but the number of cuts and date those cuts go into effect have now been confirmed by a formal notice the company is required to file with the state for mass layoffs.

The distribution center is located on 18th Street Southwest, and the 231 layoffs will account for almost half the center’s workforce. The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance lists the facility as having 500 workers.

Earlier this week, a company spokesman released the following statement to KCRG TV9:

“We have made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce at our Midwest fulfillment center in order to better align with the current needs of our business. We recognize the impact these changes have on our team members and are committed to taking care of our people as we work through this transition.”

