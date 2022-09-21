Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Much cooler today, a few showers possible this afternoon

Plan on a much cooler day as clouds build. There may be an isolated shower later this afternoon as well.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front continues to make steady progress through the area. We are watching some showers well off to our northwest this morning and we could find ourselves dealing with a few of these this afternoon into the early evening. If you get underneath a shower, it’ll barely measure up and should be brief. The bigger weather story is a return to a seasonable airmass today as temperatures drop to the 60s and 70s. Tonight, lows should drop into the 40s, making for a great sleeping night. The next system may bring us a few more showers later Friday into Friday night as highs barely make 60 degrees. Enjoy your day!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nordstrom
Nordstrom facility cutting some of its workforce
Man dies in farming accident in Dubuque County
Ingredion Strike
Negotiations fail to resume after union accuses Ingredion of show of intimidation, disrespect
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
Man arrested after being accused of exposing himself to children in Traer

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, September 21st, 2022
First Alert Forecast
Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall
kcrg wx
Tuesday's Deep Dive: September 20th Edition
kcrg wx
Record highs possible today, a fall front arrives tomorrow