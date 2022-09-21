Much cooler today, a few showers possible this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front continues to make steady progress through the area. We are watching some showers well off to our northwest this morning and we could find ourselves dealing with a few of these this afternoon into the early evening. If you get underneath a shower, it’ll barely measure up and should be brief. The bigger weather story is a return to a seasonable airmass today as temperatures drop to the 60s and 70s. Tonight, lows should drop into the 40s, making for a great sleeping night. The next system may bring us a few more showers later Friday into Friday night as highs barely make 60 degrees. Enjoy your day!

