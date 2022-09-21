Show You Care
Marshalltown students helping replace trees lost in the 2020 Derecho
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) -Some students in the Marshalltown Community School District are helping replace trees lost in the August 2020 derecho. The storm’s line of destruction started in that area and quickly spread east.

Today some high school students spent part of their day planting trees outside of their school. Today’s effort is also part of their recovery, after a tornado took down even more trees in Marshalltown just two years earlier.

Big 12 teams finding identities as conference play looms
Hawkeye players fully caught up on sleep after late night against Nevada
Young Dubuque Artist receives the Diana Award
i9 Fact Check: Attack ad misleads voters on Rep. Hinson's rationale for Insulin vote
