Marshalltown students helping replace trees lost in the 2020 Derecho

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) -Some students in the Marshalltown Community School District are helping replace trees lost in the August 2020 derecho. The storm’s line of destruction started in that area and quickly spread east.

Today some high school students spent part of their day planting trees outside of their school. Today’s effort is also part of their recovery, after a tornado took down even more trees in Marshalltown just two years earlier.

