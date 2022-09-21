Show You Care
Man charged with killing Palo woman requests change of venue for trial

Tacoa Talley
Tacoa Talley(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tacoa Talley, one of the two persons accused of killing a Palo woman back in July, has requested that his trial be moved to another location.

Samantha Bevans and Tacoa Talley are both charged with killing Jodie Bevans. Investigators said Jodie Bevans was found unresponsive at a home in the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo.

In a criminal complaint, officials said Samantha Bevans had made threats to harm Jodie, who was her stepmother. Investigators said they also found a note, written by Samantha, that listed for Thursday to, “Kill Jodie.”

The criminal complaint also said Samantha admitted to police that she killed Jodie with an accomplice on July 14. Officials reported that a search warrant return on Snap Chat also revealed Samantha had created a video in which she admitted to planning the killing. Witnesses also told law enforcement they had overheard Samantha describing the killing, with Jodie having been choked and suffocated with a pillow.

Police charged Samantha and Tacoa with Murder in the First Degree. Both have pled not guilty.

A hearing for the Change of Venue request is scheduled for September 29th, 2022, before the trial (which is currently scheduled for November 7th, 2022) is set to take place.

Talley’s lawyer cites a “degree of prejudice exists in the county” that could impede a “fair and impartial trial.”

