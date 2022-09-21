Iowa State students raise money for Puerto Rico hurricane relief

AMES, Iowa (WOI) - Some Iowa State Students are raising money for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

WOI reports the group is part of the ‘Puerto Rican Student Association,’ and they’re raising money and directing people to donate to national organizations like the Hispanic Federation.

Mariangelis Rosa, the social media coordinator for the group, is the only member of her family in Iowa.

She said the storm took off the roof of her childhood home.

“Right now the best we can do is send money because the material stuff are going to be harder to get there,” Rosa said.

The regional communications manager at American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa said her group is also helping Puerto Rico.

They’re raising money, but also looking for manpower.

