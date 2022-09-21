Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub.
Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director.
The building will mainly be used as a regional bakery facility, Buzynski said. The building will not be a retail facility and will not be open to the public.
According to Buzynski, the new building is expected to be operational later this fall.
