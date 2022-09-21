Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

His Hands Free Clinic exceed campaign goal

By Emily Schrad
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - His Hand Free Clinic today celebrated the end of its capitol campaign which allowed the nonprofit to move into its new building.

The clinic serves those who don’t have health insurance.

This year’s campaign exceeded the organization’s goal of $1.5 million, raising more than $1.8 million dollars.

His Hands Free Clinic Executive Director Dawn Brouwers said around ten thousand people in Linn County alone are without affordable access to health care.

”The support is incredible. And it’s just great to know that we’re not alone in the work we do. Sometimes it can feel a little bit lonely but this really helps,” said Brouwers.

Along with helping them move into their new building, Brouwers says the funds will also help expand hours and services to be able to help more people.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured left to right: Jeff Euans, Jade Lynn Ann Nuerhring, and Anthony Alan Marrah
Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein
Nordstrom
Nordstrom facility cutting some of its workforce
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
Lightning illuminates a thunderstorm in the distance to the east of North Liberty on Sunday,...
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
Checkers Tavern with construction cone in foreground.
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction

Latest News

His Hands received over $1.8 million for campaign.
His Hands Free Clinic exceed campaign goal
Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup
Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup
Big 12 teams finding identities as conference play looms
Big 12 teams finding identities as conference play looms