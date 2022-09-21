His Hands Free Clinic exceed campaign goal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - His Hand Free Clinic today celebrated the end of its capitol campaign which allowed the nonprofit to move into its new building.

The clinic serves those who don’t have health insurance.

This year’s campaign exceeded the organization’s goal of $1.5 million, raising more than $1.8 million dollars.

His Hands Free Clinic Executive Director Dawn Brouwers said around ten thousand people in Linn County alone are without affordable access to health care.

”The support is incredible. And it’s just great to know that we’re not alone in the work we do. Sometimes it can feel a little bit lonely but this really helps,” said Brouwers.

Along with helping them move into their new building, Brouwers says the funds will also help expand hours and services to be able to help more people.

