Finally Fall

By Joe Winters
Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The cold front continues to slide farther east bringing us a change in our seasons. The final hours of summer are winding down as the astronomical start to the fall season begins Thursday evening. Northern winds have taken over allowing cooler and drier air to move into the state. Look for highs in the 60s for the next couple of days. After a few showers end tonight the next rain chance moves in on Friday. A warm front approaches bringing a brief warmup our way on Saturday. Have a great night!

