Evansdale school in lockdown, police investigating after ‘disorderly situation’ outside school

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Evansdale are investigating after they say a person allegedly threatened someone before getting in his vehicle and leaving the area.

Police said they were called to a “disorderly situation” at about 8 a.m. Wednesday in front of Poyner Elementary School, on Central Avenue. The situation caused the school to activate lockdown procedures.

In a press release, police said witnesses told them the person got out of his vehicle, exchanged words with another driver, making a reference to shooting them. Police say the man then allegedly made a hand gesture, then returned to his car and drove away without incident.

Police say they have no credible evidence that a firearm was present during the incident, nor that there is an ongoing threat to the public or the school.

The person involved in the alleged threat has been identified. Police have not released his name as the investigation remains ongoing.

Extra police patrols remain around Poyner Elementary School and Bunger Middle School.

