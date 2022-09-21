Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Evansdale school in lockdown, police investigating after ‘disorderly situation’ outside school

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Evansdale are investigating after they say a person allegedly threatened someone before getting in his vehicle and leaving the area.

Police said they were called to a “disorderly situation” at about 8 a.m. Wednesday in front of Poyner Elementary School, on Central Avenue. The situation caused the school to activate lockdown procedures.

In a press release, police said witnesses told them the person got out of his vehicle, exchanged words with another driver, making a reference to shooting them. Police say the man then allegedly made a hand gesture, then returned to his car and drove away without incident.

Police say they have no credible evidence that a firearm was present during the incident, nor that there is an ongoing threat to the public or the school.

The person involved in the alleged threat has been identified. Police have not released his name as the investigation remains ongoing.

Extra police patrols remain around Poyner Elementary School and Bunger Middle School.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
Nordstrom
Nordstrom facility cutting some of its workforce
Ingredion Strike
Negotiations fail to resume after union accuses Ingredion of show of intimidation, disrespect
Man dies in farming accident in Dubuque County
Man arrested after being accused of exposing himself to children in Traer

Latest News

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been the central focus at the UN General Assembly.
Biden to speak at UN as Russia plans to mobilize 300,000 citizens amid war with Ukraine
A new agreement will ship more than $2.5 billion worth of Iowa corn, soybeans, and other grains...
Iowa, Taiwan enter grain agreement
A man, who was reported missing at Chicago's O'Hare airport after missing his flight to Iowa...
Iowan found safe after having been missing for six days
For the first time in 99 days, the price of gas nationwide ticked up.
Nordstrom to layoff 231 people at Cedar Rapids distribution center