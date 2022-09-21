Show You Care
Dubuque man charged with assaulting girlfriend while displaying knives

Marcus Gordon
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 19th, 2022, police responded to the 1200 block of Bluff Street for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, responders found a 48-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend, 52-year-old Marcus Gordon.

The victim stated she had broken up with Gordon and after having gotten into an argument, she went into her bedroom to lie down. Court documents state that Gordon then came into the bedroom and picked up two butcher knives. Gordon allegedly pinned her down on the bed with himself on top of her. He then would bring his fist close to her face acting as if he was going to hit her while holding onto the knives.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was able to get away and get out of the bedroom but was unable to leave the residence because Gordon had “jammed butter knives in the door to prevent her from opening it.” The victim could not call police because Gordon allegedly took her phone.

The victim then tried yelling for help. Gordon reportedly threw her phone across the room and left out the back door.

Gordon was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault while Displaying or Using a Weapon - 1st Offense. On September 21st, 2022, a judge issued a no-contact order between Gordon and the victim.

