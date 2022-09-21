Cedar Rapids Transit announces fare changes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, the Cedar Rapids Transit will resume fare collections with updated fare pricing.

Passengers may use a bus pass, participating school ID, exact cash, a Free Fare ID Card, or a blue ticket in order to use the public bus service.

Full fare is priced down from the previous price of $1.50 to just $1 for adults, students, and non-qualifying passengers of the free-fare groups. Drivers do not give change and cannot take credits or debit cards. Riders may use credit/debit cards to purchase 10-ride tickets and passes at the Ground Transportation Center.

Bus passes are available for purchase at the rate of $30 for 31-Day/Monthly Passes; $10 for 10-Ride Passes; and $2 for Day Passes.

More information is available at CityofCR.com/Transit and by calling 319-286-5573.

