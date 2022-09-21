Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Cedar Rapids Transit announces fare changes

Cedar Rapids transit buses move along downtown Cedar Rapids streets on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020...
Cedar Rapids transit buses move along downtown Cedar Rapids streets on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, the Cedar Rapids Transit will resume fare collections with updated fare pricing.

Passengers may use a bus pass, participating school ID, exact cash, a Free Fare ID Card, or a blue ticket in order to use the public bus service.

Full fare is priced down from the previous price of $1.50 to just $1 for adults, students, and non-qualifying passengers of the free-fare groups. Drivers do not give change and cannot take credits or debit cards. Riders may use credit/debit cards to purchase 10-ride tickets and passes at the Ground Transportation Center.

Bus passes are available for purchase at the rate of $30 for 31-Day/Monthly Passes; $10 for 10-Ride Passes; and $2 for Day Passes.

More information is available at CityofCR.com/Transit and by calling 319-286-5573.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
Nordstrom
Nordstrom facility cutting some of its workforce
Ingredion Strike
Negotiations fail to resume after union accuses Ingredion of show of intimidation, disrespect
Man dies in farming accident in Dubuque County
Man arrested after being accused of exposing himself to children in Traer

Latest News

3 students were taken to a hospital via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
Benton school bus crash sends 3 students to hospital
Tacoa Talley
Man charged with killing Palo woman requests change of venue for trial
The November election is quickly approaching
Officials warn of potential election fraud scheme in Mahaska County
Marcus Gordon
Dubuque man charged with assaulting girlfriend while displaying knives