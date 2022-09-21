Show You Care
Benton school bus crash sends 3 students to hospital

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Benton Community School District Superintendent has confirmed that a school bus carrying 9 students collided with an SUV on a gravel road near the 76th Street and 23rd Avenue intersection, northeast of Blairstown.

The bus was taking 9 kids aged between preschool and high school home after an early dismissal when the collision happened. The bus reportedly went into a ditch and rolled over.

3 students were taken to a hospital via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Both the bus driver and driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital too. The other children were checked on scene and released to their parents.

Superintendent Dr. Pam Ewell says that her thoughts and prayers are with all the students and drivers involved tonight, and that she is thankful for the quick action of the bus driver and the school resource officer for responding so quickly to helping the students.

