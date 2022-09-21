Arrest made in 2020 unattended death investigation in Montezuma

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest following an investigation into the 2020 death of a 28-year-old woman in Montezuma.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the investigation started on January 28, 2020, when deputies were called to 200 East Harrison Street where a woman died.

Deputies said the lengthy investigation resulted in the arrest of 37-year-old Chancy Lee Grife, who lives at the address where the body was found.

Grife faces multiple charges related to the incident, including involuntary manslaughter, and multiple drug related charges.

