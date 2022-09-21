Show You Care
Arrest made in 2020 unattended death investigation in Montezuma

(Source: Gray News)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest following an investigation into the 2020 death of a 28-year-old woman in Montezuma.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the investigation started on January 28, 2020, when deputies were called to 200 East Harrison Street where a woman died.

Deputies said the lengthy investigation resulted in the arrest of 37-year-old Chancy Lee Grife, who lives at the address where the body was found.

Grife faces multiple charges related to the incident, including involuntary manslaughter, and multiple drug related charges.

