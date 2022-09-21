Show You Care
Aggressive encounters during Iowa high school football game under investigation

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Tensions were running high during a high school football game between Iowa City City High School and Dowling Catholic from West Des Moines.

Now, the Iowa High School Athletic Association is investigating two plays on the field.

Both incidents happened in the third quarter of the game Friday night.

First, a Dowling player did something at the bottom of the pile that got him ejected.

Then a little bit later, a City High player appears to hurt a Dowling running back.

In the video it appears the City High player twists the Dowling player’s leg while going down.

The running back was in obvious pain, and will not play this week.

“Now we have a penalty flag. A lot of talking going on. It’s getting very chippy.”

Both schools agreed to cancel the J-V football game that had been scheduled for Monday.

The Dowling football coach says they have been in constant contact with City High working on the situation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

