Young Dubuque Artist receives the Diana Award

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -A 12-year-old boy from Dubuque got some national attention today for his artwork. Arsh Pal recently received the Diana Award, named after Princess Diana, for his work to raise money for charity.

The award goes to people between the ages of 9 and 25, who quote “selflessly create and sustain positive social change’. The 12 year old has been painting for about the last four years. Pal decided to sell his paintings to raise money for Saint Jude Children’s Hospital.

“Originally my first goal was raising 1,000 dollars for Saint Jude research hospital. And everybody kind of doubted me because I’m so young. But when I did raise 1,000 dollars, everybody was surprised.” Pal described.

He was one of 180 people who were honored with the Diana Award. Since first donating to Saint Jude, he’s also raised money for the Make a Wish Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.