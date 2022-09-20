Waterloo man arrested after allegedly stealing equipment from Lost Island Theme Park

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Waterloo man after they say he stole $2,500 worth of equipment from the Lost Island Theme Park.

A criminal complaint says 40-year-old David Evans went into the park after it was closed on Aug. 19. Evans had been an employee at the park, but had been fired.

Documents show Evans took hand tools and drones from a warehouse.

The theme park manager contacted Evans to get the items back after seeing the theft on video cameras.

The document says he told the manager he would return them in a week, but never did, then he ignored the police.

