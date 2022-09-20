Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Tim McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage at the Boots in the Park festival Saturday. (Source: @whodis88 / POP NATION /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (Gray News) – County superstar Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a festival performance Saturday.

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage at the Boots in the Park festival in Tempe, Arizona.

The video shows the singer kneel on stage to highlight a member of his band. When he stands up, he lost his balance and fell backward off the stage.

McGraw landed on his feet, seemingly uninjured, and turned the fall into a chance to greet fans along the barrier with hugs and high-fives before returning to the stage.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured left to right: Jeff Euans, Jade Lynn Ann Nuerhring, and Anthony Alan Marrah
Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
Lightning illuminates a thunderstorm in the distance to the east of North Liberty on Sunday,...
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
Nordstrom
Nordstrom facility cutting some of its workforce
Checkers Tavern with construction cone in foreground.
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction

Latest News

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Ethics board keeps ‘action’ secret on complaint against Noem
inflation costs
Inflation could cost your family an extra $11,500 this year
FILE - Students arriving at Heath High School in West Paducah, Ky., embrace an unidentified...
Kentucky school shooter says he’s still hearing voices
Inflation could cost your family an extra $11,500 this year