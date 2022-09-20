Show You Care
Testimony to begin in trial for Iowan charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the trial for the first Iowan charged in connection to the January 6th Capitol riot.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the trial for the first Iowan charged in connection to the January 6th Capitol riot.

Doug Jensen could be seen on video inside the Capitol building during the riot.

He was chasing a Capitol police officer while wearing a “q-anon” shirt.

Jensen faces several charges, including assault, resisting or impeding a police officer, disorderly conduct, and violent entry into a capitol building.

Jensen told the FBI he latched onto the conspiracy theories pushed by “q-anon.”

After the riot, he said he realized it was a “pack of lies.”

The defense expects the trial to last five days.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

