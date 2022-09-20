Show You Care
Record highs possible today, a fall front arrives tomorrow

Plan on a hot one today and record highs are possible!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a hot day and high temperatures may tie or even set new records this afternoon. It’s going to be a close call, but highs of 90-95 appear likely for many of us. Given limited humidity, the heat index will likely be within a degree or two of the ambient temperature. A strong cold front will move through tonight, sending us into phase one of the cooldown this week. There might be a shower that forms behind the front tomorrow and if so, it’ll stay really light. Phase two of the cooldown occurs Thursday into Friday with lows well down into the 40s. Upper 30s may be found in the valleys of northeast Iowa. Highs of 60-65 look common those days. Look for another chance of showers on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

