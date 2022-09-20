Nordstrom facility cutting some of its workforce

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Job cuts are coming to a Cedar Rapids facility that helps supply Nordstrom department store customers.

Nordstrom has confirmed this evening that it will cut some of its workforce in Cedar Rapids.

Nordstrom operates a fulfillment center on 18th Street Southwest. The Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance lists Nordstrom as having more than 500 workers in the city.

A company spokesman sent TV-9 the following message:

We have made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce at our Midwest fulfillment center in order to better align with the current needs of our business. We recognize the impact these changes have on our team members and are committed to taking care of our people as we work through this transition.

