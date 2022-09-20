Negotiations fail to resume after union accuses Ingredion of show of intimidation, disrespect

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Negotiations did not resume at Hotel Kirkwood between union workers and Ingredion as expected on Tuesday after the workers say Ingredion arrived escorted by six-armed security guards.

Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) Local 100G President Mike Moore described it as a show of intimidation, a sign of disrespect and a lack of intent to bargain in good faith.

Disputes over wages, benefits and workers’ rights are stopping the union and company from reaching a deal as the strike approaches the two-month mark.

“This is day 51 of the strike, while emotions have been high, this has been a peaceful strike with zero arrests or citations,” Moore said in a statement.

The union said it has offered alternate, secure venues to resume negotiations with Ingredion, and that a federal mediator has also offered alternative venues, but they say Ingredion has refused these venues.

“The Union has submitted a letter to Ingredion reiterating our willingness to resume bargaining in good faith at a neutral venue at any time. We are awaiting response.”

This is the first company protest since 2004.

Ingredion said it has made numerous proposals, but union workers have shared concerns over whether the pay increases were enough, along with concerns about potential 12-hour shifts, forced overtime and diminished healthcare offerings.

