Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Negotiations fail to resume after union accuses Ingredion of show of intimidation, disrespect

Ingredion Strike
Ingredion Strike(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Negotiations did not resume at Hotel Kirkwood between union workers and Ingredion as expected on Tuesday after the workers say Ingredion arrived escorted by six-armed security guards.

Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) Local 100G President Mike Moore described it as a show of intimidation, a sign of disrespect and a lack of intent to bargain in good faith.

Disputes over wages, benefits and workers’ rights are stopping the union and company from reaching a deal as the strike approaches the two-month mark.

“This is day 51 of the strike, while emotions have been high, this has been a peaceful strike with zero arrests or citations,” Moore said in a statement.

The union said it has offered alternate, secure venues to resume negotiations with Ingredion, and that a federal mediator has also offered alternative venues, but they say Ingredion has refused these venues.

“The Union has submitted a letter to Ingredion reiterating our willingness to resume bargaining in good faith at a neutral venue at any time. We are awaiting response.”

This is the first company protest since 2004.

Ingredion said it has made numerous proposals, but union workers have shared concerns over whether the pay increases were enough, along with concerns about potential 12-hour shifts, forced overtime and diminished healthcare offerings.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured left to right: Jeff Euans, Jade Lynn Ann Nuerhring, and Anthony Alan Marrah
Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
Lightning illuminates a thunderstorm in the distance to the east of North Liberty on Sunday,...
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
Nordstrom
Nordstrom facility cutting some of its workforce
Checkers Tavern with construction cone in foreground.
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction

Latest News

Puerto Rico is in the midst of a disaster after Hurricane Fiona slammed the island as a...
Hurricane Fiona slams into Puerto Rico
UN General Assembly gathers in-person for first time since pandemic
UN General Assembly gathers in-person for first time since pandemic
89 Eastern Iowa veterans are in Washington, D.C. on their Honor Flight.
Eastern Iowa veterans leave for honor flight
Dubuque Community Schools will hold a meeting Thursday about consolidating middle schools in...
Dubuque Community Schools to hold meeting about consolidating middle schoos