Man dies in farming accident in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died in a farming accident over the weekend in Dubuque County.

KMCH Radio reports it happened in the 27000 block of Dyersville East Road, north of Farley, a little after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said workers were unhooking a silage wagon when it started rolling backwards.

Austin Gaul, 25, of Farley, got caught under the wheels and was run over.

He later died at the hospital.

