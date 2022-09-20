Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Man arrested after being accused of exposing himself to children in Traer

A Tama County man is accused of exposing himself to children walking to school.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAER, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tama County man is accused of exposing himself to children walking to school.

The North Tama County Community School District said it happened twice between 7:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. in Traer on Monday.

District leaders said a driver exposed himself to three children. One incident reportedly happened about four blocks from a school on Mill Street. The other reportedly happened about a block from a school on 6th Street.

District leaders said the students came to school and reported what happened.

Law enforcement received a license plate number and detailed description of the vehicle, and made an arrest.

They have not released the name of who was arrested.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning illuminates a thunderstorm in the distance to the east of North Liberty on Sunday,...
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
Pictured left to right: Jeff Euans, Jade Lynn Ann Nuerhring, and Anthony Alan Marrah
Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein
Checkers Tavern with construction cone in foreground.
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction
Anjali Sahu, 6, from Atkins, will be the Kid Captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday when...
Atkins 6-year-old to be Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes game

Latest News

kcrg wx
Tuesday's Deep Dive: September 20th Edition
Refugees who arrived in Iowa more than a year ago from Afghanistan say they still face many...
Afghan refugees in Iowa face many challenges
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center,...
Testimony to begin in trial for Iowan charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Waterloo man arrested after allegedly stealing equipment from Lost Island Theme Park
Man dies in farming accident in Dubuque County