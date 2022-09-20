Man arrested after being accused of exposing himself to children in Traer

TRAER, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tama County man is accused of exposing himself to children walking to school.

The North Tama County Community School District said it happened twice between 7:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. in Traer on Monday.

District leaders said a driver exposed himself to three children. One incident reportedly happened about four blocks from a school on Mill Street. The other reportedly happened about a block from a school on 6th Street.

District leaders said the students came to school and reported what happened.

Law enforcement received a license plate number and detailed description of the vehicle, and made an arrest.

They have not released the name of who was arrested.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.