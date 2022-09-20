Show You Care
Kirkwood and the University of Iowa introduces a program to help students jumpstart nursing degrees

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An Eastern Iowa partnership between two colleges could make it a little easier for future nurses to get their bachelors degree, and in turn, it could help reduce the nursing shortage.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing says the number of openings for nurses is outpacing nursing program graduates. The group says its partly due to the stress of the pandemic, but also because many nurses are getting close to retirement. More than 58% of health care facilities, here in Iowa, reported a shortage of qualified applicants in 2020.

Kirkwood Community College and the University of Iowa introduced what it is calling the RN to BSN three plus one agreement. This means students can go to Kirkwood for three years to complete the registered nursing program, and then transfer to the UI College of Nursing to get their Bachelors of Science in Nursing degree. The colleges say this gives students the opportunity to start in the nursing field while getting their degree online.

”They are able to do those course at their time and at their pace It is very much about meeting the students where they are and making sure we can make that pathway to the bachelor degree. “ Julie Zerwic, the Dean of the University of Iowa’s College of Nursing explained.

Kirkwood College also has a partnership with UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids which gives some financial aid to students who qualify and are graduating in 2023.

