Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall

By Joe Winters
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Even though the calendar doesn’t bring summer to a close until Thursday it starts to feel like it on Wednesday. A cold front moves through the state shifting the wind to the northwest tonight. This drags down cooler fall-like air into the state. Highs fall into the 70s on Wednesday and will struggle to make 60 on Friday. Scattered showers are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and Friday. The rainfall looks to remain on the light side. Enjoy our first extended fall-like air mass. Have a great night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured left to right: Jeff Euans, Jade Lynn Ann Nuerhring, and Anthony Alan Marrah
Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein
Nordstrom
Nordstrom facility cutting some of its workforce
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
Lightning illuminates a thunderstorm in the distance to the east of North Liberty on Sunday,...
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
Checkers Tavern with construction cone in foreground.
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction

Latest News

kcrg wx
Tuesday's Deep Dive: September 20th Edition
kcrg wx
Record highs possible today, a fall front arrives tomorrow
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, September 20th, 2022
First Alert Forecast
One Day of Summer Heat