Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Firefighter pinned under fire truck during rollover crash, airlifted to hospital

The fire department says the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of the hill, throwing the driver out and pinning his leg underneath the truck.
By Alyssa Hannahs, Andrew Colegrove and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – Emergency crews rescued a firefighter who was pinned underneath a fire truck after a rollover crash in Ohio Sunday night.

Middleport Fire Chief Jeff Darst told WSAZ the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of the hill, throwing the driver out and pinning his leg underneath the truck.

Other firefighters who were also returning from the same call saw the truck on its side and used airbags to lift it and pull the firefighter out.

The injured firefighter was flown to a hospital.

Authorities said the 72-year-old firefighter suffered fractures in his lower leg and underwent surgery Monday.

Darst said this crash could have easily been fatal and is grateful it wasn’t worse.

According to the chief, the injured firefighter is expected to remain in the hospital all week.

Darst described him as a “tough old bird,” though, and expects him to continue serving with the fire department after he recovers.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning illuminates a thunderstorm in the distance to the east of North Liberty on Sunday,...
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
Pictured left to right: Jeff Euans, Jade Lynn Ann Nuerhring, and Anthony Alan Marrah
Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein
Checkers Tavern with construction cone in foreground.
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction
Anjali Sahu, 6, from Atkins, will be the Kid Captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday when...
Atkins 6-year-old to be Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes game

Latest News

Authorities say a gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
Susan Kamuda shares her feeligns after a jury reached a verdict Monday against Sterigenics.
Jury awards $363 million to breast cancer survivor who sued nearby company
Authorities say a gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State...
Sheriff: Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair
Susan Kamuda shares her feeligns after a jury reached a verdict Monday against Sterigenics.
Woman 'relieved' about verdict against Sterigenics
A new development plans to expand the fan experience for Iowa State football and basketball.
Iowa St. announces plans for ‘CYTown’ mixed-use development