Explosion reported at Chicago building

Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.(Source: WLS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - First responders are at the scene of an explosion at a Chicago building on Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department said an adjacent building is being evacuated.

Six people have been transported from the scene, with three victims serious to critical, the fire department said.

The explosion happened at Central and West End, and a mass casualty EMS bus is now heading to Washington and Central, the fire department tweeted.

The source of the explosion isn’t known.

