Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Driver dies after crashing into the back of a gasoline tanker

A driver in North Carolina died Monday morning after crashing into the back of a gasoline tanker on the highway.
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELCO, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A driver in North Carolina died Monday morning after crashing into the back of a gasoline tanker on the highway.

According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials, the tanker was stopped at a light when the driver of an SUV slammed into it at a high speed.

The driver, not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Authorities said the driver of the tanker was not hurt in the crash. There were no reported gas leaks, but there was some damage to the back of the tanker.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning illuminates a thunderstorm in the distance to the east of North Liberty on Sunday,...
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
Pictured left to right: Jeff Euans, Jade Lynn Ann Nuerhring, and Anthony Alan Marrah
Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein
Checkers Tavern with construction cone in foreground.
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction
Anjali Sahu, 6, from Atkins, will be the Kid Captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday when...
Atkins 6-year-old to be Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes game

Latest News

Authorities say a gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
Susan Kamuda shares her feeligns after a jury reached a verdict Monday against Sterigenics.
Jury awards $363 million to breast cancer survivor who sued nearby company
Authorities say a gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State...
Sheriff: Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair
Susan Kamuda shares her feeligns after a jury reached a verdict Monday against Sterigenics.
Woman 'relieved' about verdict against Sterigenics
A new development plans to expand the fan experience for Iowa State football and basketball.
Iowa St. announces plans for ‘CYTown’ mixed-use development