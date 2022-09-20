Show You Care
City of Cedar Rapids accepting applications for ‘Snow Buddies’ program

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It may still feel like summer outside on Tuesday, but the city of Cedar Rapids is already preparing for this winter.

People can now go to the city’s website to sign up for the Snow Buddies program, which pairs volunteers with people who may need help clearing snow off sidewalks and driveways over the winter months.

Volunteers must be at least 18-years of age or older, and will have to provide their own snow-removal equipment.

The city is also allowing older adults, or people who may need assistance removing snow, to sign up to receive assistance.

For more information, including how to sign up, click here.

