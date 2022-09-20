Cedar Rapids Fire Departments celebrates National Preparedness Month with P.A.C.T event

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - September is National Preparedness Month and the Cedar Rapids fire department wants people to evaluate their personal preparedness in an emergency. Monday night kicked off its first event dedicated to ‘The P.A.C.T,’ or Prepare. Act. Train. Communicate program.

It’s set to teach community members about how to be prepared in case of an emergency.

One big thing the department stresses is having an emergency kit that can help a family get through the first 72 hours after an emergency.

They say the kit should include things like bottled water, non-perishable food items, important phone numbers, medications and a battery-powered radio. For a full list of items for your kit, click here.

Cedar Rapids Fire Chief Greg Smith pointed out that Cedar Rapids has seen its share of natural disasters with the floods of 2008 and the 2020 derecho.

”It just shows you that at any given point in time, that you can have a disaster that could shake up your world. Shake up your life. In your home if you have a kit, that can help you be better prepared to respond to or at least have the necessaries there to keep you sustained for a few hours up to a couple of days that will just help you be better prepared in the event that were to happen to you,” said Smith.

The event continues throughout the week at neighborhood resource centers around the city.

Tuesday, September 20th at Bender Pool from 5 pm -7 pm

Wednesday, September 21st at Ladd Library from 5 pm -7 pm

Thursday, September 22nd at Lindale Mall from 5 pm - 7 pm

Friday, September 23rd at Northwest Recreation Center from Noon - 2 pm

