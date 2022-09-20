Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Afghan refugees in Iowa face many challenges

Refugees who arrived in Iowa more than a year ago from Afghanistan say they still face many struggles in their new lives.
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Refugees who arrived in Iowa more than a year ago from Afghanistan say they still face many struggles in their new lives.

Many fled from the country as the Taliban took over once the U.S. withdrew.

A few of the issues they are dealing with include language barriers and not having enough resources.

Shiragha Safi arrived in Iowa last year all alone. He told KCCI it’s been a challenge to get his footing. He hasn’t been able to find a job or get his immigration status.

He said things are moving a lot slower for families who don’t have a member who speaks English.

“It is very sad to say but it is real,” Safi said. “I don’t know my immigration process, where is it going? I came here with the humanitarian parole, which is just two years for me. But I don’t know what’s next is happening because there is no legal aid or help for me and the same thing for the Afghans.”

Volunteer organizations like Des Moines Refugee Support said it has been working to fill in the gaps to get refugees acclimated.

That means connecting them to medical care, legal aid, and ensuring each family has enough food.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning illuminates a thunderstorm in the distance to the east of North Liberty on Sunday,...
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
Pictured left to right: Jeff Euans, Jade Lynn Ann Nuerhring, and Anthony Alan Marrah
Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein
Checkers Tavern with construction cone in foreground.
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction
Anjali Sahu, 6, from Atkins, will be the Kid Captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday when...
Atkins 6-year-old to be Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes game

Latest News

kcrg wx
Tuesday's Deep Dive: September 20th Edition
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center,...
Testimony to begin in trial for Iowan charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Waterloo man arrested after allegedly stealing equipment from Lost Island Theme Park
Man dies in farming accident in Dubuque County