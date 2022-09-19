Working Iowa: Uhaul expands operations in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Uhaul is expanding its Iowa operations. Truck rentals continue to show growth and their on-site and convenient storage facilities are also gaining popularity.

“I like Uhaul because of its growth and advancement opportunity, I have been here a year and a half and I am now the market company President,” Craig Ash said.

And unlike most companies, you don’t have to wait two weeks for a paycheck.

“We do a hire fast, pay fast program, where they get paid their first two days in cash, and then we do a $100 sign on bonus that they get with their first check,” Ash said.

Uhaul Customer Service Representative Dru Hill said she joined through the hire fast, pay fast program and now she’s been with the company for a year.

“I like that you can work for two days, try it out and if you don’t like it, you don’t have to come back,” Hill said. “That is kind of nice to test drive it a little bit.”

If you are friendly, outgoing and like working with the public, they want to hear from you.

“I encourage everyone to apply because there is always a position, we can tailor something to fit them,” Ash said.

Benefits also extend to part-time employees.

“We’re like a big family here, which is nice,” Hill said. “It’s something you don’t get very often. It’s nice to have bosses who actually care about you and everyone looks out for everyone, and that is just a great feeling.”

You can be a hitch pro, sell supplies, handle truck rentals, or help people with the storage rental move-in process. And fast advancement is possible.

“I love the GM and Craig is awesome, they are all awesome,” Hill said. “I think I can see myself going up the ladder.”

