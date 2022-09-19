Show You Care
Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein

Pictured left to right: Jeff Euans, Jade Lynn Ann Nuerhring, and Anthony Alan Marrah
Pictured left to right: Jeff Euans, Jade Lynn Ann Nuerhring, and Anthony Alan Marrah
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:50 pm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th Avenue NW; the third search warrant at this residence since 2001.

During a search of the residence, officials found numerous illegal substances including meth, marijuana, pills, and other unidentified substances.

62-year-old Jeff Euans was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession with intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
  • On-Going Criminal Conduct
  • 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Other Schedule Drugs (I,II,III)
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana,
  • Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp
  • Gathering Where Controlled Substances are being Used-Methamphetamine
  • 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance - 3rd Offense
  • Unlawful Possession of a Prescription
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Drug bust in Oelwein
Drug bust in Oelwein(KCRG)

Also arrested during the search warrant were 36-year-old Anthony Alan Marrah and 39-year-old Jade Lynn Ann Nuerhring.

Nuerhring was charged with:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance - 3rd Offense Methamphetamine
  • Gathering Where Controlled Substances are being Used - Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Marrah was charged with:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance - 3rd Offense Methamphetamine
  • Gathering Where Controlled Substances are being Used - Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Obstruction

