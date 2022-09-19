Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:50 pm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th Avenue NW; the third search warrant at this residence since 2001.
During a search of the residence, officials found numerous illegal substances including meth, marijuana, pills, and other unidentified substances.
62-year-old Jeff Euans was arrested and charged with:
- Possession with intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
- On-Going Criminal Conduct
- 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Other Schedule Drugs (I,II,III)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana,
- Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp
- Gathering Where Controlled Substances are being Used-Methamphetamine
- 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance - 3rd Offense
- Unlawful Possession of a Prescription
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Also arrested during the search warrant were 36-year-old Anthony Alan Marrah and 39-year-old Jade Lynn Ann Nuerhring.
Nuerhring was charged with:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance - 3rd Offense Methamphetamine
- Gathering Where Controlled Substances are being Used - Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Marrah was charged with:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance - 3rd Offense Methamphetamine
- Gathering Where Controlled Substances are being Used - Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Obstruction
