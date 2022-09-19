Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:50 pm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th Avenue NW; the third search warrant at this residence since 2001.

During a search of the residence, officials found numerous illegal substances including meth, marijuana, pills, and other unidentified substances.

62-year-old Jeff Euans was arrested and charged with:

Possession with intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

On-Going Criminal Conduct

2 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Other Schedule Drugs (I,II,III)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana,

Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp

Gathering Where Controlled Substances are being Used-Methamphetamine

3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance - 3rd Offense

Unlawful Possession of a Prescription

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Also arrested during the search warrant were 36-year-old Anthony Alan Marrah and 39-year-old Jade Lynn Ann Nuerhring.

Nuerhring was charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance - 3rd Offense Methamphetamine

Gathering Where Controlled Substances are being Used - Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Marrah was charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance - 3rd Offense Methamphetamine

Gathering Where Controlled Substances are being Used - Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Obstruction

