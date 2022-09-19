One Day of Summer Heat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Summer’s days are numbered but it is not giving up without a fight. Highs tomorrow soar to near record levels in the 90s. Wednesday morning a cold front moves in bringing a much cooler air mass across the state. Highs fall into the 60s with lows in the 40s. Shower chances are possible as the cooler weather asserts itself in Eastern Iowa. An additional shower chance moves in on Friday. Have a great night!

