Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

A nice start to the week

Plan on a nice day ahead with plenty of sunshine and highs into the lower 80s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a nice start to the week with a mostly sunny sky and highs into the lower 80s. Tomorrow features a surge in temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s, before a substantial cooldown later in the week into the mid-60s to low 70s. This strong cold front will probably pass through dry, though there may be an isolated shower sometime on Wednesday as the front moves through. Look for lows well down to the 40s for a couple of nights with an isolated upper 30 degree reading not out of the question in the valleys of northeast Iowa. There’s a slight chance of a shower with an approaching warm front later Friday into Friday night. Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning illuminates a thunderstorm in the distance to the east of North Liberty on Sunday,...
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
A message on the video screen at Kinnick Stadium urging spectators to evacuate seating areas...
Lightning puts Hawkeyes on hold multiple times in Kinnick Stadium
12 staff members from the same Iowa school have been diagnosed with breast cancer in less than...
12 staff members from same Iowa school diagnosed with breast cancer in less than 10 years
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
Severe weather possible on Sunday
Person seriously hurt in motorcycle crash.
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Large hail fell in a small part of Cedar County on Sunday night.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, September 18
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday, September 19th, 2022
Showers and storms likely to develop with severe weather possible.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, September 18
Lightning illuminates a thunderstorm in the distance to the east of North Liberty on Sunday,...
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa