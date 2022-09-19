Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving

WAUBEEK, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old from Marion was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Linn County Sunday night.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just north of 4185 Whittier Road in Waubeek when the 18-year-old driver, who was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and was cited for Failure to Maintain Control, No Insurance and Reckless Driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

