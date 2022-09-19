Kaleb Johnson scores twice in Iowa’s 27-0 victory over Nevada

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - True Iowa freshman running back Kaleb Johnson scored two of Iowa’s three touchdowns in the Hawkeyes’ 27-0 shut out victory against Nevada.

Johnson’s first collegiate touchdown came in the first quarter on an inside rush, where he bounced outside and took it 40 yards to the house. He finished his day with 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His second came after a nearly four hour lightning delay. He also caught one pass for seven yards.

“I thought I would be in the sixth, seventh game. Probably get in during a blowout game or something like that. I never thought I would be in this early and doing this well, so it’s just a blessing,” Johnson said. “The first game I stutter stepped. I was kind of nervous and scared, a little bit excited because it was my first time. Second game, I got in, got a first down, it was cool. Then, the third game is when I just turned it on and just went up from there. It was just really me getting used to the environment, getting used to the players and getting used to the other teams that we play,” he added.

“It was good to see him run with confidence tonight and he got a little bit of daylight and knew what to do with that, that’s for sure. Coincidentally, there’s a run he made in camp that was very similar to a couple that he made tonight. That was good to see that transfer over to a game field. Hopefully, that will be good for his confidence and it’s going to help us. The more the merrier from that standpoint,” Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Leshon Williams who led the Hawkeyes rushing attack prior to their Nevada game, did not play on Saturday. Ferentz said he missed the game because his father passed away earlier in the week and his funeral services were on Saturday.

Iowa hits the road to open up Big Ten action against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 6 P.M.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.