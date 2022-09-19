Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Healthy Choice recalls frozen meals

Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.
Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.(USDA.gov via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A frozen meal by Healthy Choice was just recalled.

This is especially important for anyone allergic to milk.

The Korean-style beef is part of the line of Power Bowls.

Texas-based frozen food storage and repackaging facility Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition said the labels do not have a warning that the meals contain milk.

There have not been reports of anyone getting sick.

You can find details on the recall on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning illuminates a thunderstorm in the distance to the east of North Liberty on Sunday,...
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
A message on the video screen at Kinnick Stadium urging spectators to evacuate seating areas...
Lightning puts Hawkeyes on hold multiple times in Kinnick Stadium
12 staff members from the same Iowa school have been diagnosed with breast cancer in less than...
12 staff members from same Iowa school diagnosed with breast cancer in less than 10 years
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
Severe weather possible on Sunday
Person seriously hurt in motorcycle crash.
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but...
US traffic deaths fall slightly in second quarter but remain high
Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Dillon Kazjah was driving when she...
Unrestrained baby dies in suspected DUI crash, police say
Iowa St. announces plans for ‘CYTown’ mixed-use development