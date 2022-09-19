Gov. Reynolds orders flags to full-staff at sunset Monday after Queen Elizabeth II’s interment
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to return to full-staff Monday at sunset.
Flags have been at half-staff since Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8.
President Biden had ordered flags to remain at half-staff until her interment.
A funeral service was held at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
