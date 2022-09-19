Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Genetically modified purple tomatoes are coming soon

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer...
The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.(Norfolk Plant Sciences via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Genetically modified purple tomatoes developed by a team of scientists just got USDA approval, clearing the way to be sold at a grocery store near you.

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.

The next step is to get the thumbs up from the FDA, and then it’s off to store shelves.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning illuminates a thunderstorm in the distance to the east of North Liberty on Sunday,...
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
A message on the video screen at Kinnick Stadium urging spectators to evacuate seating areas...
Lightning puts Hawkeyes on hold multiple times in Kinnick Stadium
12 staff members from the same Iowa school have been diagnosed with breast cancer in less than...
12 staff members from same Iowa school diagnosed with breast cancer in less than 10 years
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
Severe weather possible on Sunday
Person seriously hurt in motorcycle crash.
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

According to gas experts, most of the country is now using winter-blend fuel, which is less...
Gas prices see longest downward trend since 2015, but could it be the end of the road?
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but...
US traffic deaths fall slightly in second quarter but remain high
Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.
Healthy Choice recalls frozen meals
Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Dillon Kazjah was driving when she...
Unrestrained baby dies in suspected DUI crash, police say