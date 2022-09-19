Despite 3-0 start, Cyclones hope to clean up small details

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - After a 43-10 win against Ohio, Iowa State will kick off Big 12 play unblemished.

Hunter Dekkers impressed again completing 28 of 36 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns. His top target was Xavier Hutchinson who caught 9 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.

A red-zone fumble and blocked extra point before half had head coach Matt Campbell pretty fired up. He said that even after three wins, there’s plenty to clean up.

“I was probably irate at halftime just because you’re up 30-3 and your eyes see all the things that [are] going to cost us when we need it the most. If we don’t clean those things up, then we could be happy being 3-0. I’m not. I still feel like there’s so much proof of who we can be and what we need to become if we’re willing to get there,” Campbell said.

The Cyclones host Baylor Saturday, Sept. 14 to open up their Big 12 slate. Kickoff is set for 11 A.M.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.