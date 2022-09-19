Show You Care
Corridor Corgis Club Hosts first Corgi Races in Iowa City

Dozens of corgis faced off today at Hunters Run Park in Iowa City in a pretty unique competition. KCRG TV-9s Cole Krutzfield has more.
By Cole Krtutzfield
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When Penny Podhajsky helped start the Corridor Corgis Club four years ago, in May of 2018, its membership included only four dogs.

This weekend, 30 dogs raced through Hunters Run Park in Iowa City.

Podhajsky said the fun idea grew to seven races, with six heats and a championship at the end called The Queens Race named for Queen Elizabeth II.

“You know I always thought the Queen started the corgis, because when I was little we had a corgi drop off at our farm, and our feed guy told my dad ‘it’s the queen of England’s dog,’” Podhajsky said. “I just wanted royalty in my house, so I got Winston.”

A few other breeds made an appearance, including a French bulldog named Elliot that finished in second place. It was the 2-year-old purebred corgi named Willow who took home the gold in a photo finish.

Kayla Fischer who co-owns Willow said

“We were practicing in the backyard, we spread out from one end to the other and we really enjoy watching her run fast,” Kayla Fischer, Willow’s owner, said.

Podhajsky said that she found delight in sharing time with other corgi owners.

“It’s just great, it’s great to see other people interested. It’s great to see other people who have a love of corgis,” Podhajsky said. “And that we really are becoming a really fun breed again to have around, and we see more of them to have around town now.”

Podhajsky is hoping to keep this event running for years to come. For more information, you can visit the Corridor Corgis Club Facebook page.

